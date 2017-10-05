Harvey Weinstein Accused of Three Decades of Alleged Sexual Harassment Claims by Ashley Judd and More Women

Ashley Judd and more women have accused high-powered studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing them, in multiple claims that stretch over three decades.

Judd talks about her alleged experience 20 years ago in a bombshell report published in The New York Times on Thursday, which claims Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women over sexual harassment claims from 1990 - 2015. Judd claims Weinstein invited her to the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a business breakfast meeting, and says she was surprised when he sent her up to his suite, where she claims he appeared in a bathrobe. She then alleges that despite her repeated rejections, he continuously requested intimate favors from her -- including a massage, a shoulder rub and, eventually, allegedly asking her if she would watch him take a shower.

"How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?" Judd says she remembers thinking. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

To get out of the situation, Judd, who acknowledges that she appeared in two Weinstein films years later without incident, says she joked that if Weinstein wanted to touch her, she would have to win an Oscar first in one of his movies. She also says she felt "panicky" and "trapped" at the time.