Harvey Weinstein Entering a Treatment Facility for Sex Addiction, Source Says

Amid a storm of sexual harassment accusations, producer Harvey Weinstein is seeking treatment.

A source tells ET that the embattled movie mogul will soon be entering a treatment facility for sex addition.

The source adds that Weinstein is going to a live-in facility which is located out of the country, and that he is expected to leave as early as Tuesday night to check in.

The move comes hours after his wife of nearly 10 years, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him.