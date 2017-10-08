Harvey Weinstein Fired from The Weinstein Company Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the independent film company he co-founded amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that have come to light in recent weeks.

The Weinstein Company board of representatives released a statement to ET on Sunday announcing the embattled producer's termination.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the statement explained.

Weinstein -- who co-founded the film studio with his brother, Robert, in 2005 after leaving Miramax, which they previously co-founded in 1979 -- has been at the center of a massive sexual harassment controversy stemming from accusations made by actress Ashley Judd and other women in an article published in The New York Times on Thursday.