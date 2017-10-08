Harvey Weinstein Fired from The Weinstein Company Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the independent film company he co-founded amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that have come to light in recent weeks.
The Weinstein Company board of representatives released a statement to ET on Sunday announcing the embattled producer's termination.
"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the statement explained.
Weinstein -- who co-founded the film studio with his brother, Robert, in 2005 after leaving Miramax, which they previously co-founded in 1979 -- has been at the center of a massive sexual harassment controversy stemming from accusations made by actress Ashley Judd and other women in an article published in The New York Times on Thursday.
Harvey Weinstein Accused of Three Decades of Alleged Sexual Harassment Claims
Judd is one of multiple women who have made sexual harassment claims against Weinstein, some of which date back over 30 years.
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
Weinstein also penned a lengthy apology which was published by the New York Times on Thursday following their report.
"I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein said. "Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go."
Weinstein also said that he was working with therapists and planning to take a leave of absence to "deal with this issue head on."
NEWS: Harvey Weinstein on Indefinite Leave of Absence from Weinstein Co. Following Alleged Sexual Harassment Claims
Over the past year, high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom had been advising Weinstein on "gender and power dynamics," according to The New York Times. Bloom announced on Saturday that she had resigned from the position.
"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," she tweeted. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."
Bloom took some heat while serving as his advisor from critics who accused her of defending his behavior. The lawyer sat down with Good Morning America on Friday to explain her role as Weinstein's advisor.
"I'm working with a guy who has behaved badly over the years, who is genuinely remorseful, who says, you know, 'I have caused a lot of pain,'" Bloom said at the time, a day before her resignation.
NEWS: Harvey Weinstein Will Not Be Charged Following Groping Allegations
Model Amber Rose, who has worked with Bloom as part of her annual Amber Rose SlutWalk, took to Twitter to defend the attorney and her efforts to "educate" Weinstein.
"My dear friend @LisaBloom was trying to give Harvey Weinstein a platform to right his wrongs, to educate him on his faults," Rose said in a series of tweets on Sunday. "[She] wanted to educate him on his faults and in doing so teach other men to not do the same thing! Advocating for women is one thing, But changing the minds of ppl that have been programmed by society's standards of how women should be treated is another."
"I stand with you @LisaBloom, let's not only continue to teach and help our ladies but the gentleman as well," she continued. "We can't constantly scream from the rooftops that we want equality … and not be willing to help men be better people as well. U are one of the most amazing ppl @LisaBloom I have ever met! U just have a higher level of thinking these trolls will never understand."
Weinstein, 65, has six Best Picture Oscars, and is responsible for producing and financing such massive hits as Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, Good Will Hunting and Silver Linings Playbook. He has been married to Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman since 2007.
For more on the accusations being leveled against the Hollywood heavy-hitter, watch the video below.