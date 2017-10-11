Harvey Weinstein Heads to Arizona Treatment Facility Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal, Source Says
Harvey Weinstein has headed off for treatment.
A source tells ET that the film producer has flown out of Los Angeles and is headed to Arizona to receive treatment amid his sexual harassment scandal.
According to the source, Weinstein was planning to go to Switzerland for treatment, but his brother, Bob, suggested he go to The Meadows in Arizona. While it's unclear if Weinstein will be checking into The Meadows, the source says he did follow his brother's advice and flew to Arizona.
Previous reports stated that Weinstein was planning to leave the country to seek treatment for sex addiction at a live-in facility overseas, however, a source told ET that his originally-planned trip was delayed due to "plane issues."
RELATED: Harvey Weinstein 'Struggling,' Wife Georgina Chapman Feels 'Defeated,' Source Says (Exclusive)
While Weinstein prepares to begin treatment, a source close to his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, told ET that she is "not doing well" since announcing on Tuesday that she plans to leave her husband in the wake of the accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled against him.
"She is very upset and feels defeated," the source said. "She is not concerned about her own finances whatsoever."
The source added that Chapman, who is currently living in New York City, "always knew [Weinstein] exhibited questionable behavior," while the her estranged husband is "feeling very desperate and he is struggling."
RELATED: Here's Why Brad Pitt Worked With Harvey Weinstein After Alleged Incident With Then-Girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow
Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, after The New York Times' initial article on Thursday claimed he had sexually harassed women over three decades. More women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have since gone on the record accusing him of sexual harassment or sexual assault.
A spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the allegations, declaring that Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
See more in the video below.
Reporting by Rande Iaboni.