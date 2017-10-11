Harvey Weinstein Heads to Arizona Treatment Facility Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal, Source Says

Harvey Weinstein has headed off for treatment.

A source tells ET that the film producer has flown out of Los Angeles and is headed to Arizona to receive treatment amid his sexual harassment scandal.

According to the source, Weinstein was planning to go to Switzerland for treatment, but his brother, Bob, suggested he go to The Meadows in Arizona. While it's unclear if Weinstein will be checking into The Meadows, the source says he did follow his brother's advice and flew to Arizona.

Previous reports stated that Weinstein was planning to leave the country to seek treatment for sex addiction at a live-in facility overseas, however, a source told ET that his originally-planned trip was delayed due to "plane issues."