Harvey Weinstein to Receive Private Treatment as London Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation

Police in the U.K. are now investigating a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, as a source tells ET Weinstein's team is still undecided about where he will go for treatment.

London's Metropolitan police tell ET that they've opened an investigation on Weinstein based on an allegation of sexual assault that was reported to Merseyside Police on Wednesday. The allegation comes after multiple women have gone on the record accusing the 65-year-old studio mogul of sexual harassment, following explosive reports by both The New York Times and The New Yorker.

“The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command,” the Metropolitan police said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department also tells ET its conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints regarding Weinstein, though no filed complaints have been identified as of this time.