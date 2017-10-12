Harvey Weinstein to Receive Private Treatment as London Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation
Police in the U.K. are now investigating a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, as a source tells ET Weinstein's team is still undecided about where he will go for treatment.
London's Metropolitan police tell ET that they've opened an investigation on Weinstein based on an allegation of sexual assault that was reported to Merseyside Police on Wednesday. The allegation comes after multiple women have gone on the record accusing the 65-year-old studio mogul of sexual harassment, following explosive reports by both The New York Times and The New Yorker.
“The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command,” the Metropolitan police said in a statement on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the New York Police Department also tells ET its conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints regarding Weinstein, though no filed complaints have been identified as of this time.
Kate Beckinsale Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her as a Teenager
ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well.
In a statement last Thursday, Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the initial New York Times report claiming Weinstein has sexually harassed multiple women over three decades, "saturated with false and defamatory statements." He also said Weinstein and his team are planning to file a lawsuit, with any proceeds being donated to women's organizations.
In regard to The New Yorker article, in which multiple women accused the onetime top film executive of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances... Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."
Everything You Need to Know About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal -- From the Accusations to the Fallout
Weinstein has since been fired from The Weinstein Company -- the independent film company he co-founded -- and a source told ET that he flew out of Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive treatment at The Meadows in Arizona. According to the source, Weinstein was planning to go to Switzerland for treatment, but his brother, Bob, suggested he go to The Meadows, which has treated multiple high-profile celebrities.
However, according to our source, Weinstein's private plane actually made a last-minute diversion to Scottsdale, Arizona, instead of landing in Wickenburg -- which is near The Meadows rehab center.
The source says that there is a continuing discussion within Weinstein’s team about where he will officially receive his treatment, since the team is worried about information leaking from a live-in treatment facility. While the plan was originally to go to The Meadows, according to the source, there is potential for leaks since the center is such a popular treatment facility for celebrities.
The new plan is for Weinstein “to receive treatment at a private Arizona residence that is isolated from the public eye," the source says, adding that therapists will come to the location and treat him in private one-on-one settings.
For more on the accusations against Weinstein, and how his estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, is holding up, watch the video below:
-- Reporting by Rande Iaboni and Tracie De La Rosa