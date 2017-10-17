Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Weinstein Company Board

On Oct. 8, the board released a statement that they had fired the 65-year-old movie mogul after several women alleged in a New York Times story that they were sexually harassed by him.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," a board of representatives said in a statement released to ET at the time.

Both Deadline and Variety are now reporting that the company could face a legal battle with Weinstein, who alleges his firing was illegal.