Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Weinstein Company Board
Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the company he co-founded.
On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning producer stepped down from the board of The Weinstein Company, while the other board members, including his brother, Bob Weinstein, voted to ratify his termination, ET confirms in a statement from The Weinstein Company Board of Directors.
Currently, Weinstein -- who co-founded the film studio with his brother in 2005 after leaving Miramax, which they previously co-founded in 1979 -- still owns about 22% of the company.
On Oct. 8, the board released a statement that they had fired the 65-year-old movie mogul after several women alleged in a New York Times story that they were sexually harassed by him.
"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," a board of representatives said in a statement released to ET at the time.
Both Deadline and Variety are now reporting that the company could face a legal battle with Weinstein, who alleges his firing was illegal.
Since the release of the Times article, numerous women -- including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Beckinsale, have come forward alleging that they too were sexually harassed and/or assaulted by Weinstein, who has not admitted to any wrongdoing.
