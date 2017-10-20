Harvey Weinstein Scandal Continues: Could He Face Charges Amid Further Allegations?

Which stars have come forward with new accusations?

Lupita Nyong'o is the latest actress to speak out about Weinstein's alleged harassment, writing in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday that the producer threatened her career after she refused his advances. In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, "Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show, Eclipsed."

Lena Headey also shared her experiences with Weinstein via Twitter this week, claiming that when she once turned him down at a hotel, he became visibly upset, and when his room key didn't work, he took her downstairs "by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm." Headey claimed that Weinstein whispered in her ear to not tell anyone about their encounter. "Not your manager, not your agent," she wrote. "I got into my car and I cried."

Sean Young, meanwhile, claimed during an appearance on the Dudley and Bob With Matt Show podcast, that she "personally experienced [Weinstein] pulling his you-know-what out of his pants" while they worked together on the 1992 film, Love Crimes. "My basic response was, 'You know, Harvey, I really don't think you should be pulling that thing out, it's not very pretty,'" Young said. "And then leaving, and then never having another meeting with that guy again, because it was like, 'What on earth?'