Harvey Weinstein Scandal Continues: Could He Face Charges Amid Further Allegations?
Weeks later, the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein's alleged history of sexual harassment only seems to intensify. Stars have continued to come forward with stories about the producer, who is now being investigated by police in Los Angeles, New York and London. But could he be charged for the claims of sexual assault and rape leveled against him? And how has he -- and Hollywood -- reacted to new allegations?
Here's the latest on the scandal, from police investigations to the social media movement that sparked a conversation about sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Can Weinstein be charged for the allegations?
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET on Thursday that they are currently investigating Weinstein after a woman came forward alleging that he sexually assaulted her in 2013. The woman remains anonymous, but detailed her allegations to The Los Angeles Times, claiming that the producer "bullied his way into my hotel room" and alleging that he "then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me."
A statement to ET on behalf of the movie producer on Thursday, reads: “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but he unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”
Weinstein is also being investigated by the London Police after British actress Lysette Anthony accused him of raping her in the 1980s, and by the New York City Police Department for an allegation of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2004.
Where is Harvey now and what is he doing?
ET has learned that Weinstein is still in Arizona at a private residence where a source previously told us that he will receive treatment. A new report published by Page Six on Thursday claims that Weinstein isn't taking his treatment seriously. The outlet alleges that the producer has been falling asleep in sessions or talking on his phone.
ET reached out to reps for Weinstein about the report, for which they had no comment.
Which stars have come forward with new accusations?
Lupita Nyong'o is the latest actress to speak out about Weinstein's alleged harassment, writing in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday that the producer threatened her career after she refused his advances. In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, "Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show, Eclipsed."
Lena Headey also shared her experiences with Weinstein via Twitter this week, claiming that when she once turned him down at a hotel, he became visibly upset, and when his room key didn't work, he took her downstairs "by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm." Headey claimed that Weinstein whispered in her ear to not tell anyone about their encounter. "Not your manager, not your agent," she wrote. "I got into my car and I cried."
Sean Young, meanwhile, claimed during an appearance on the Dudley and Bob With Matt Show podcast, that she "personally experienced [Weinstein] pulling his you-know-what out of his pants" while they worked together on the 1992 film, Love Crimes. "My basic response was, 'You know, Harvey, I really don't think you should be pulling that thing out, it's not very pretty,'" Young said. "And then leaving, and then never having another meeting with that guy again, because it was like, 'What on earth?'
What do Weinstein's male colleagues think of the scandal?
Weinstein's longtime collaborators have started to separate themselves from both him and his company.
Channing Tatum revealed on Wednesday that he and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, would be cutting ties with Weinstein and his company, and taking their project (an adaptation of Matthew Quick's Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, about a boy struggling with sexual abuse) elsewhere.
Kevin Smith announced on his podcast that he will be donating all his future residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to the nonprofit organization Women in Film, and will donate $2,000 per month to the organization for the rest of his life. And on Thursday, Quentin Tarantino admitted that he "knew enough [about Weinstein's alleged history of sexual misconduct] to do more than I did" in an interview with The New York Times. "[Weinstein needs to] face the music," he said, calling on others who knew about Weinstein's alleged behavior to come forward. "What was previously accepted is now untenable to anyone of a certain consciousness."
Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, meanwhile, shared an explosive post on Facebook, declaring that "everybody f**king knew" about Weinstein. "We knew about the man's hunger; his fervor; his appetite. There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm." he wrote. "We knew something was bubbling under. Something odious. Something rotten. But...And this is pathetic as it is true: What would you have had us do? Who were we to tell?"
What other actress have spoken out about their treatment in Hollywood?
Molly Ringwald shared in a piece for The New Yorker that she had not experienced sexual misconduct at the hands of Weinstein, but that she had from other men in Hollywood when she was as young as 13. She hopes that the scandal starts a conversation about harassment in the industry.
During the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, several actresses came forward to share their own stories on the topic, with Reese Witherspoon revealing that she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16. Jennifer Lawrence also shared a story about having to participate in a "nude lineup" earlier in her career, and though Laura Dern says she used to consider herself "one of the lucky ones," she quickly realized that she had experienced years of sexual harassment.
Where do things stand with Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman?
A source told ET earlier this week that the Marchesa designer will "never" consider reconciling with her estranged husband, after announcing last week that she would be leaving him.
"Georgina's top priority right now is her kids,” the source told ET. “She is concerned with keeping them happy and as stable as she can. She is not spending much time with friends right now. She is feeling emotionally very weak, and as her priority is the kids, she isn't socializing much.”
What will happen to The Weinstein Company?
Weinstein stepped down from the board of The Weinstein Company on Tuesday, while the other board members, including his brother, Bob Weinstein, voted to ratify his termination, ET confirmed. Weinstein -- who co-founded the film studio with his brother in 2005 after leaving Miramax, which they previously co-founded in 1979 -- still owns about 22% of the company. The 65-year-old producer was fired by TWC on Oct. 8.
In a statement to The New Yorker on Thursday, TWC employees asked the company to let them out of their non-disclosure agreements immediately, "so we may speak openly, and get to the origins of what happened here, and how."
"If there is a future for this company, it must be one of radical transparency and accountability," the statement continued. "That is the only way anyone will feel comfortable working with us. It is the only way any of us will feel comfortable working here."
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Saturday, Bob revealed that he's trying to "figure out a plan" to keep the company afloat -- and part of that plan includes a name change.
