Harvey Weinstein 'Struggling' as Estranged Wife Georgina Chapman Feels 'Defeated,' Source Says (Exclusive)

The myriad accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled against Harvey Weinstein over the past week have made a serious impact on the embattled producer's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.

A source close to Chapman tells ET that the fashion designer is "not doing well."

"She is very upset and feels defeated,” the source says, adding, "She is not concerned about her own finances whatsoever."

Chapman announced in a statement on Tuesday that she plans on leaving Weinstein in the wake of the accusations, explaining, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband."