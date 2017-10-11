Harvey Weinstein 'Struggling' as Estranged Wife Georgina Chapman Feels 'Defeated,' Source Says (Exclusive)
The myriad accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct leveled against Harvey Weinstein over the past week have made a serious impact on the embattled producer's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.
A source close to Chapman tells ET that the fashion designer is "not doing well."
"She is very upset and feels defeated,” the source says, adding, "She is not concerned about her own finances whatsoever."
Chapman announced in a statement on Tuesday that she plans on leaving Weinstein in the wake of the accusations, explaining, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband."
WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Accused of Three Decades of Alleged Sexual Harassment
ET's source said that Chapman "always knew [Weinstein] exhibited questionable behavior."
Chapman is currently living in New York City while her estranged husband has been residing in Los Angeles.
As for Weinstein, the source says, "He is feeling very desperate and he is struggling."
WATCH: Harvey Weinstein Entering a Treatment Facility for Sex Addiction, Source Says
TMZ reported on Wednesday that police were called to Weinstein's daughter's house after allegedly receiving a call from her claiming that her father was "suicidal and depressed."
The report stated that the producer and his daughter got into an argument and that Weinstein left her house before police arrived.
LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im tells ET, "We did respond to the 500 block of North Kilkea drive at 10:37 this morning. It was a disturbance call. Nobody was arrested. There was no evidence of criminal activity."
Police could not confirm who had made the call.
WATCH: Cara Delevingne Describes Alleged Sexual Harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Claims He Tried to Kiss Her
In regards to the incident at Weinstein's daughter's house, a source tells ET that once he arrived, Weinstein believed paparazzi were outside her home and, in an attempt to protect his daughter's privacy, he left.
The source says Weinstein's actions concerned his 22-year-old daughter, so she subsequently called the police out of concern for his wellbeing.
That being said, the source says, "Harvey was never suicidal," and upon the arrival of the police, the situation was properly explained and clarified.
"Harvey's heart is breaking for his children," a source tells ET.
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie Claim Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Them
On Tuesday, it was reported that Weinstein was planning on leaving the country to seek treatment for sex addiction at a live-in facility overseas. However, the source tells ET that his originally-planned trip was delayed due to "plane issues."
At this time, the source adds, Weinstein is no longer certain that he will be heading to Europe for rehab, but he remains in intensive therapy in L.A.
WATCH: Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain & Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations
On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company -- the independent film studio he co-founded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005 -- in light of the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.
Since Monday, more women have gone on the record accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Mira Sorvino, among others.
WATCH: TV Reporter Lauren Sivan Claims Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her in 2007
A spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement in response to the allegations, and said Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
For more on Chapman's decision to leave her husband, and the "massive support" she's gotten in response, watch the video below.
--Reporting by Rande Iaboni