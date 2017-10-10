Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Leaving Him Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, is leaving him in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood heavyweight, People reports.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to the publication. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Chapman, a 41-year-old designer and co-founder of Marchesa, tied the knot with Weinstein, 65, in December 2007. The couple have two children together: 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell.

The report of their split comes as a growing number of women speak out about experiencing inappropriate behavior from Weinstein.