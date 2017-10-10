Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Leaving Him Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, is leaving him in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood heavyweight, People reports.
“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement to the publication. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”
Chapman, a 41-year-old designer and co-founder of Marchesa, tied the knot with Weinstein, 65, in December 2007. The couple have two children together: 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell.
The report of their split comes as a growing number of women speak out about experiencing inappropriate behavior from Weinstein.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the Hollywood A-listers who have alleged that Weinstein acted illicitly while they were in his company.
In a New York Timesarticle published on Tuesday, Paltrow claimed that when she was 22, Weinstein summoned her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting, which ended with him allegedly placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages.
Paltrow said she refused the alleged advances and told friends, family members and her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, who ET has learned "strongly confronted [Weinstein] and told him repeatedly that it better never happen again."
In an interview published by the New York Post on Thursday, Weinstein said that Chapman “stands 100% behind me,” and was helping him become “a better person.”
ET has reached out to Chapman’s rep for comment.
