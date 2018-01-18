'Hawaii Five-0' First Look: Phillip Phillips Channels His Evil Side in TV Acting Debut (Exclusive)

Phillip Phillips is putting down his guitar and stepping in front of the camera.

On Friday's episode of Hawaii Five-0, the American Idol Season 11 winner channels his villainous side as Voss, a diamond smuggler whose on the run from Five-0 after his partner is killed.

In ET's exclusive clip, it's clear that Voss will stop at nothing to get his hands on their last batch of contraband: a bag of expensive diamonds. Just when Voss thinks he's in the clear, the Five-0 team crashes the party, stopping him dead in his tracks. Watch the video above to see what happens next.

This isn't the first time Phillips has appeared on a scripted television series, however. He guest starred on CBS' Pure Genius in 2016 as himself, but Hawaii Five-0 marks his true acting debut portraying a fictional character.

The timing of Phillips' guest spot is pretty perfect. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is set to release his third studio album, Collateral, featuring singles "Miles" and "Magnetic," on Friday, before going on a U.S. tour from Feb. 9 through April 14.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'American Idol' Winner Phillip Phillips Marries Longtime Girlfriend, Hannah Blackwell, in Georgia

Grace Park Battles the Elements In Adventurous New 'Hawaii Five-O' Storyline

Related Gallery