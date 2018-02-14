Haylie Duff's Second Baby: Boy or Girl?

Looks like Haylie Duff will be shopping for (and recycling!) plenty of pink baby clothes.

A rep for the 32-year-old actress confirmed to ET on Wednesday that her second child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg is a girl!

The two are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Ryan, who we're sure is beyond ecstatic about becoming a big sister.

Duff announced the exciting news that she and Rosenberg were expecting another baby back in January with a sweet picture posted to her Instagram.

"Round 2!" she captioned it. "Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! 💕 #FamilyOf4."

Earlier this year, ET caught up with Duff at the launch party for her kids clothing line, Little Moon Society, where she couldn't help herself from gushing over her mini-me.

Hear all the adorable things she said about Ryan in the video below!

