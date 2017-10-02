Hear Some of the Best Tom Petty Cover Songs By Musicians Who Revered Him

Rock music icon and American legend Tom Petty -- who died Monday night at age 66 -- is one of those artists whose music has been covered time and time again. His music has seamlessly crossed generations, going to the core of what it means to be an American guy and girl figuring out their place in this world, be it 40 years ago or today.



When news initially broke of Petty's cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon, John Mayer took to Twitter to reminisce about one of his icons.

"I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted [to] know what it felt like to fly. 'you belong somewhere you feel free,'" the "In the Blood" singer shared.