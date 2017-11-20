Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Max Performs With Quiet Riot and Pays Tribute to Late Uncle (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow’s daughter is a rock star in the making -- maybe.

Only ET was invited inside 13-year-old Max Dubrow’s soundcheck at the iconic Whisky-A-Go-Go in Hollywood over the weekend, ahead of her debut performance with legendary rock band Quiet Riot.

“[Drummer] Frankie Banali and James Durbin, who's the new lead singer of Quiet Riot, and who you remember from American Idol … came on my podcast,” Heather explains. “We were talking and hanging out … and then we started talking about it, and Frankie said, 'Is Max still singing?' And I said, yes. And he said, 'Would she ever want to perform with us?' And I went, 'Yeah! That sounds pretty awesome.’”

Max’s uncle, her dad Terry’s brother, Kevin Dubrow, was the lead singer of the band until he died in 2007 -- and Terry and Heather have stayed close with Frankie, Kevin’s best friend. Max’s performance with the band actually came 10 years to the date of his death.

“I'm gonna be singing, kinda like what he was doing,” Max shares, with a smile.

“It's a little bittersweet,” Heather notes. “But I know Kevin would be super proud.”