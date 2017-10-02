Heather Graham Says Her Looks Prevented Her From Getting ‘Smart’ Roles (Exclusive)

"I want to do more things I write and direct," Graham says of her career moving forward. "I feel like I'm really smart, but I don't often get those parts, and I think, sometimes, it's because of how I look. But a very smart, strong character is something I want to play more because that's who I am in life and that's not how I'm always seen."

There was, of course, Graham's beloved, sexually empowered role, Felicity Shagwell in Austin Powers, but that was nearly 20 years ago. Now, the actress is portraying Judalon Smyth, the mistress of psychologist Dr. Oziel (Josh Charles) on the NBC miniseries Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. The role spoke to her "twisted sense of humor" for various reasons, particularly the fact that she actually refers to Oziel in the series as "Dr. Daddy." “It’s really creepy, but also kind of hilarious,” she says.