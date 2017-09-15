Heather Locklear Gives Update on Her Condition After Breaking Her Collarbone in Car Accident

Heather Locklear's fans will be pleased to hear that the 55-year-old actress is out of the hospital.

ET has learned that she broke her collarbone in the single-car accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, the Melrose Place star took to Instagram to assure her followers that she was doing OK following the incident.

"I'm home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋," she captioned a close-up photo of pink-and-white roses.