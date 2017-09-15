Heather Locklear Is Home From Hospital After Car Accident, Gives Update on Her Condition

ET spoke to a captain with the Ventura County Sheriffs on Thursday, who said that deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. "to a solo vehicle collision in the 700 block of Country Valley Road." Locklear was transported to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks where she was treated for minor injuries.

A public information officer later told ET that Locklear's grey Porsche Carrera 4s "left the roadway and went down a five to six foot ditch.” They also confirmed that the speed limit on that road is around 24 to 35 MPH.

The spokesperson denied reports that Locklear was on her cell phone at the time of the crash, noting that "we have to ask the questions if you were wearing your seat belt and you were on your cell phone."

As for who will be held responsible for the collision, the spokesperson continued, “Because this was a single-car accident, whatever the outcome is, obviously the car accident is considered her fault because there is no other driver that can be at fault.”