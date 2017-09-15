Heather Locklear Is Home From Hospital After Car Accident, Gives Update on Her Condition
Heather Locklear's fans will be pleased to hear that the 55-year-old actress is out of the hospital.
On Friday, the Melrose Place star took to Instagram to assure her followers that she was doing OK after briefly being hospitalized following a single-car accident.
"I'm home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋," she captioned a close-up photo of pink-and-white roses.
Locklear's post came just a few hours after her 19-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, asked her Twitter followers to pray for her mother.
"Please keep my mama in your prayers!!" she wrote. "She got in a car accident and can use all the love and positivity she can get! 💕"
ET spoke to a captain with the Ventura County Sheriffs on Thursday, who said that deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. "to a solo vehicle collision in the 700 block of Country Valley Road." Locklear was transported to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks where she was treated for minor injuries.
A public information officer later told ET that Locklear's grey Porsche Carrera 4s "left the roadway and went down a five to six foot ditch.” They also confirmed that the speed limit on that road is around 24 to 35 MPH.
The spokesperson denied reports that Locklear was on her cell phone at the time of the crash, noting that "we have to ask the questions if you were wearing your seat belt and you were on your cell phone."
As for who will be held responsible for the collision, the spokesperson continued, “Because this was a single-car accident, whatever the outcome is, obviously the car accident is considered her fault because there is no other driver that can be at fault.”
Authorities told ET that they do not know what caused the accident, but that "drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor."
ET has also reached out to Locklear's rep for a comment regarding the car crash.
Reporting by Rande Iaboni.