Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Car Accident

Heather Locklear was hospitalized Thursday night after crashing her car.

A captain with the Ventura County Sheriffs tells ET that deputies responded at 5:40 p.m. "to a solo vehicle collision in the 700 block of Country Valley Road."

The actress was transported to Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks where she is being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities tell ET that they do not know what caused the accident, their investigation is ongoing and that "drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor."

ET will continue to cover this story as it develops.