Heather Locklear Was 'Spiraling Out of Control' Ahead of Arrest, Source Says (Exclusive)

Friends and family of Heather Locklear are concerned about her well-being.

After the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night for 1 count felony domestic violence and three counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer, a source told ET that she hasn't been doing well for quite some time, and that those close to her are encouraging her to go to rehab.

"Heather has been spiraling out of control lately," the source said. "We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track."

"Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab," the source added, referring to the fact that she has been in and out of treatment for years. "She needs it badly. It's sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help."

Police told ET on Monday that Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at a residence, and in an initial investigation, police allege that she had battered her boyfriend at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police say Locklear allegedly became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies.

According to our source, the arrest was "rock bottom" for Locklear.

"She was freaking out and texting her brother nonstop and wasn't making sense," the source said, adding that her family is very supportive of her. "She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene."

The source claims the altercation became physical, telling ET, "They were literally physically fighting and her brother couldn't control the situation, so he called the police."

"When the police arrived, Heather was irate," the source alleged. "She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her."

"There were marks all over her boyfriend's face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody," the source added. "They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation."

As previously reported, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told ET that Locklear was transported to a local hospital Sunday night, where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released. Her next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

