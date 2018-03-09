Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava Sambora Is 'Crushed' by Her Mother's Behavior (Exclusive)

Ava Sambora is worried about her mom, Heather Locklear.

A source tells ET that the 20-year-old actress -- the daughter of Locklear and musician Richie Sambora -- wants her mother to get better after her arrest last month for one count felony domestic violence and three counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

"Ava is crushed by her mother’s behavior and feels she will only get help if she takes this incident seriously," the source says. "If everyone protects Heather she will never change."

"Ava has had to watch her mother's ups and downs and this is far worse than it has ever been,” the source adds. “No one should have to deal with their mother behaving the way Heather does. Especially the way Heather has treated the police. Something has to change, there has to be some sort of reality check here."

The source also tells ET that after Heather's most recent crisis, her family is rallying around her, claiming, "Her friends constantly worry that Heather’s family will help her out of every difficult situation caused by her alcohol issues and then she won’t get real help."

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Locklear had entered a rehab facility and was "getting the help she finally needs," after battling substance abuse "for years."

"Ava begged her mom to go to rehab," the source said. "After Heather finally agreed, Ava went away with her father to get a break from it all."

Today, the source says that everyone is hoping Locklear sticks with treatment long enough to get clean and change her life for the better.

On Friday, new details emerged from Locklear's arrest last month. According to a search warrant obtained by ET, Locklear alleged that her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, tried to choke and kill her shortly before police arrived to her home on Feb. 25; he denied this in the same warrant and police did not observe any bruising on her neck.

One of the deputies allegedly offered Locklear medical attention, but she refused, stating she was not injured. The warrant alleges that Locklear then told the cops to "get out of my f**king house" before grabbing one of the police officers on the arm and kicking him in the shin.

Once cuffed, officers alleged that Locklear made the following threats, which led them to file the search warrant: "I hope no one f**king burns your entire department down, your f**king police department down, or your homes, or your private homes. Because you come into ours, I'll come into yours. I'll stalk you. You just feel what it's like. Now that I've got your names, watch out. Get the f**k off my property. Don't ever come on it. All of you are not allowed ... I will shoot you if you come on my property and take that as a threat and f**king put another count against me."

During the investigation, Locklear's daughter, Ava, told officers that her mother had been drinking, and the police discovered a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver registered in the 56-year-old actress' name. They did not, however, find a weapon when they searched the home.

Our source says, “Heather’s statements and threats to the police had to be taken very seriously. They had no choice but to go back to the house with a search warrant," adding, “Ava had high hopes of a happy future for her mother, but things just have gotten worse."

ET has reached out to Heisser, as well as representatives for Locklear, including her attorney, for comment.

As previously reported, Locklear was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at her residence. In an initial investigation, police alleged that she had battered Heisser at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police said that Locklear allegedly became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told ET at the time that Locklear was transported to a local hospital that night, where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released the following day.

A few hours after Locklear's arrest, Heisser was arrested on a driving under the influence charge in Thousand Oaks, California. He was cited and released shortly after. Locklear's next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California, while Heisser is scheduled to appear in court for his case on April 26.

