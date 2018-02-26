Heather Locklear's Mugshot Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

ET has obtained Heather Locklear's booking photo, after she was arrested on Sunday night for felony domestic violence as well as battery on a police officer.

Locklear wears a long-sleeved white T-shirt in the photo, with her blond locks down. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told ET that the 56-year-old actress was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at a residence, and allege that she became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

According to the police dispatch call obtained by ET, Locklear's brother called authorities after he saw her and her boyfriend arguing.

Locklear was then allegedly uncooperative with officers, the spokesperson told ET, and "actually battered three of our deputies."

"We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival," the spokersperson said. "She was arrested for 1 count felony domestic violence and 3 counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.”

Locklear claimed she was injured prior to the police's arrival and transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She later posted $20,000 bail and was released. Her next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California.

