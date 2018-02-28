'Heathers' TV Reboot Pushed Back in Wake of Florida School Shooting

The premiere of the Heathers TV reboot is being pushed back.

The Paramount Network original series was slated to debut on Wednesday, March 7, but the cable network announced Wednesday that it has decided to delay its launch due to the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 that killed 17. Heathers will now premiere later this year.

"Paramount Network’s original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence. While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year," a rep for Paramount Network said in a statement to ET.

Described as an hour-long black comedy and loosely inspired by the 1989 cult movie, Heathers is set in modern-day Westerburg High School and revolves around Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) as she deals with the school's most popular (and most vicious) clique, The Heathers, led by Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) and her minions, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews).

The decision by Paramount Network to delay the premiere of Heathers comes at an interesting time, as the network last week released the series' first episode early for sampling purposes. In the premiere, the series opens with a character committing suicide by gunshot. Critics' reviews have also been mixed thus far, with The Hollywood Reporter saying "the series lacks the movie's wit" while TVLine had a more positive first impression, giving it a grade of "A-."

