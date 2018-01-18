'Heathers' TV Reboot Trailer Features Shannen Doherty in This Decidedly Modern Take on the Dark Teen Comedy

Heathers is back -- but "The Heathers" look a little different in this TV reboot.

The Paramount Network on Thursday released a full, red band trailer for the long-awaited television reboot of the cult classic Heathers -- gleefully dripping with millennial attitude and featuring a decidedly more modern take on life in high school.

The original 1988 film was a dark (some say cynical) high school comedy with "good girl" Veronica trying to survive high school alongside a sociopathic boy and three popular "bad girls," all named Heather. In Paramount's new take, one of the Heathers is actually a boy -- Heath "Heather" Duke.

The original cast included Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty and helped propel them to stardom. Doherty, who is actually seen in the trailer, will be making a guest appearance at some point during the series.

Heathers initially did poorly at the box office back in 1988, but the film became a cult hit in the years since. In contrast to many films on high school in the '80s (most notably the classic John Hughes flims), Heathers wasn't afraid to kill off a few youngsters to satirize how brutal being a teenager can be.

Here's how Paramount is describing this serialized television take on the beloved '80s cult film:

"Based on the iconic cult classic film of the same name, Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series that is set in in the present day with 'good girl' Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of ‘Heathers.’ Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is the unconventional leader of this popular high school clique and rules Westerburg High through fear, intimidation and amazing fashion sense."

