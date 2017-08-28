'Heathers' TV Series Releases First Promo and It Includes the Best Line From the Original Movie -- WATCH!

Grace Victoria Cox takes on Ryder's role as Veronica Sawyer, with Jasmine Mathews, Brendan Scannell and Melanie Field playing the stylish new band of Heathers, originally portrayed by Lisanne Falk, Shannen Doherty and Kim Walker. Stepping into Slater's role as J.D. is newcomer James Scully.

And now we know the 10-episode anthology series, which is to set to premiere on the network in 2018, officially includes the movie's most iconic line, "Well, f**k me gently with a chainsaw."

Watch the full promo and additional character teasers below: