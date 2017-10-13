Heidi Klum Addresses Harvey Weinstein Scandal After He's Stripped of 'Project Runway' Executive Producer Title

Heidi Klum finds the recent sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be "horrible," but notes that the mistreatment of women isn't just an issue in Hollywood.

On Friday, the 44-year-old supermodel was the latest celebrity to release a statement admonishing Weinstein's alleged behavior and praising the women that have brought these grievances to light.

"I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case," says Klum. "We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood. This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world."