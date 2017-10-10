Heidi Klum and Seal Celebrate Daughter Lou's Birthday With Cake, Tuscan Food & Family Reunion

It was a family reunion for Heidi Klum and her ex-husband, Seal, as they celebrated their daughter, Lou’s, birthday in Brentwood, California, on Monday.

The exes were spotted with their four children and Klum’s mother, Erna, at Tuscan restaurant Toscana, where Lou marked her eighth birthday.

“The family seemed happy to be together,” an eyewitness tells ET. “Everyone wore birthday party hats including Heidi and Seal. The family sang ‘Happy Birthday’ along with the staff as a cake was brought out for Lou.”

“After the candles were blown out, they posed for family photographs taken by the staff,” the onlooker adds. “Heidi looked beautiful in a long, black dress and had on very little makeup.”