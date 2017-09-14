Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel Reportedly 'On a Break' After 3 Years of Dating
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel may be on the outs.
The America's Got Talent judge and her art curator beau are "on a break" after three years, a source tells the U.K.'s Page Six.
ET has reached out to Klum's rep.
The source tells the outlet that the 44-year-old TV personality has not been spotted out with Schnabel at New York Fashion Week, opting to attend much of the event solo.
Klum split with ex-husband Seal in 2012. She and Schnabel began dating two years later.
