Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Epic 'Thriller' Costume and What She Loves Most About Halloween! (Exclusive)

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Heidi Klum has done it again!

The Queen of Halloween killed it as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" werewolf at her 18th annual Halloween party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge and Moxy Times Square in New York City on Tuesday.

"Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video is so iconic and it is so fabulous that we had to redo that for Halloween so we're all learning this dance," Klum told ET's Keltie Knight at the Halloween bash. "Obviously, I'm not as good as Michael, no one ever will be as good as Michael, but I really tried my hardest."

Every year, the supermodel outshines herself with her wildest costumes, and she gushed to ET about why she loves All Hallows' Eve.
 
"Look at this madness, what is not to love?" Klum expressed. "It's scary, people are dressing up, people are unrecognizable. So that's the whole fun of it, people dressing up!"
 
As far as the most uncomfortable part of her wickedly scary werewolf costume?
 
"The teeth!" Klum said. "Today is easy, my shoes are easy, and Michael's loafers with some nice scrunchy socks, but the teeth are a little hard."

Klum teased fans with her costume as she started getting ready six hours before her big bash. The 44-year-old supermodel showed off her giant teeth, prosthetic chin and horns on Instagram, leaving her final reveal for Tuesday night's party. 

Klum whose costume last year included five prosthetically enhanced clones, brought along a few extras on the red carpet this year, in the form of some creepy zombies who looked like they'd walked straight out of Jackson's music video.

