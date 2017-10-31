Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Epic 'Thriller' Costume and What She Loves Most About Halloween! (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum has done it again!

The Queen of Halloween killed it as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" werewolf at her 18th annual Halloween party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge and Moxy Times Square in New York City on Tuesday.

"Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video is so iconic and it is so fabulous that we had to redo that for Halloween so we're all learning this dance," Klum told ET's Keltie Knight at the Halloween bash. "Obviously, I'm not as good as Michael, no one ever will be as good as Michael, but I really tried my hardest."