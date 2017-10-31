Heidi Klum Goes All Out As Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Werewolf at Annual Halloween Bash -- See the Costume!
Heidi Klum has done it again!
The Queen of Halloween killed it as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" werewolf at her 18th annual Halloween party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge and Moxy Times Square in New York City on Tuesday.
Klum teased fans with her costume as she started getting ready six hours before her big bash. The 44-year-old supermodel showed off her giant teeth, prosthetic chin and horns on Instagram, leaving her final reveal for Tuesday night's party.
Klum whose costume last year included five prosthetically enhanced clones, brought along a few extras on the red carpet this year, in the form of some creepy zombies who looked like they'd walked straight out of Jackson's music video.
See more on the model's best Halloween looks in the video below.