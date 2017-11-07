Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Insane Bikini Body While Jumping Into the Ocean Next to a Rainbow: Watch!
Heidi Klum is living her best bikini life!
The super fit Project Runway star flaunted her flawless body while frolicking around the beach in her swimwear line, Heidi Klum Intimates, on Sunday.
“Today’s office,” the 44-year-old model captioned a video showing her leaping out of a pool with her toned torso on display in a string bikini.
Klum followed up the post with more fun and flirty clips on Monday, including one of her jumping backwards into the ocean against a picturesque backdrop of azure waters, lush greenery and a rainbow.
EXCLUSIVE: Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Epic 'Thriller' Costume and What She Loves Most About Halloween!
She also joyfully jumped into the sea with her arms in the air in another post, captioned, “WOW 🌈❤️😻.”
The star’s glowing tan was also on display as she sat crossing and uncrossing her sun-kissed legs while wearing a gold dress in another post.
NEWS: Heidi Klum Addresses Harvey Weinstein Scandal After He's Stripped of 'Project Runway' Executive Producer Title
While her hot bod may have been on full display, it was covering up which had Klum making headlines last week. The beauty turned beast for her epic transformation into a werewolf for Halloween.
See more on the costume in the video below