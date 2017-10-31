Heidi Klum Teases Her Epic Halloween Costume While Getting Ready for Her Party Six Hours Early
It’s the hottest Halloween ticket in Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that Heidi Klum started getting ready for her annual bash six hours early on Tuesday!
The 44-year-old supermodel took to social media to share a sneak peek at this year’s look, posting videos showing her having makeup applied to her face, fitted with spooky fangs in her mouth and horns on her head.
Another post showed the Project Runway star having a prosthetic chin put in place.
The prep didn’t stop once her full prosthetics were completed, with glittery black eyeshadow then brushed onto her lids.
“Happy Halloween, everybody!” Klum enthused in a selfie video posted before her transformation began. “Yes, it is that time of the year and I’m very excited, so let’s get this party started.”
We can’t wait to see her final scary self unveiled!
