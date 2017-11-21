Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary

Speidi turns nine!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt celebrated nine years together on Monday. The couple married on April 25, 2009.

Montag took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a touching message to Pratt alongside a sweet family portrait with their 7-week-old son, Gunner.

"Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same," she wrote. "You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything."