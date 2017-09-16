Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Their Baby May Come Early: 'Stay in That Belly, Boy!’
Heidi Montag could become a mom sooner than she planned!
The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that her first child with husband Spencer Pratt could be arriving early. Although she isn't due until October 19, Heidi's doctor confirmed that the little one has flipped and is already in optimal birthing position.
"Well, this doctor visit is a bit different then I thought," she said on her Instagram story. "I'm about one centimeter dilated and we're just hoping he doesn't come too early."
Spencer, 34, who seemed a little shocked by the news, replied that he's feeling "gnarly" after his wife asked him if he was OK.
The Laguna Beach alum also revealed that she has gained 36 lbs. during her pregnancy, currently weighing in at 145.8 lbs.
"We had to stop at a store and I got a little preemie outfit in case he comes early," Heidi said. "He is coming early, I just hope not too early."
"He's not coming early," Spencer relied. "Stay in that belly, boy!"
The pair met on MTV's The Hills and tied the knot in 2009.