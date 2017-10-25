Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share Breastfeeding Photos With Baby Gunner: Pics!

Montag also opened up on Instagram Stories about motherhood, dishing, “I’m really loving being a mom! Obviously I’m not sleeping, but that’s OK, because when I wake up and I see that little face, it’s just so much fun. Breastfeeding is going well, everything is going well, and I’m only crying like once a day now, which is great.”

And the reality star isn’t letting pressure to slim down get to her.

“I’m not worrying too much about my post-baby body yet,” she said. “I think that I’ll get in shape and healthy when the time is right, but now I just want to relax.”