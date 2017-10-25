Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share Breastfeeding Photos With Baby Gunner: Pics!
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are loving their first few weeks with their newborn son, Gunner Stone Pratt. Not only does the little one have his own (verified!) Instagram account, but his parents are also sharing lots of sweet photos with him on social media.
“First moments with mommy and daddy,” “Gunner” captioned a sweet pic breastfeeding.
Montag also shared a series of photos from inside the hospital, capturing her delivery and first few days with her new son.
“No words will ever be able to describe this miraculous moment of life! I have never been so full of love, joy, gratitude, faith, and euphoria. The deepest love I have ever felt. So blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby @gunnerpratt . Thank you God! Thank you @spencerpratt for being my rock and cheerleader. 📷: @moliverallenv,” she captioned the pics, which were previously featured in Us Weekly.
Montag also opened up on Instagram Stories about motherhood, dishing, “I’m really loving being a mom! Obviously I’m not sleeping, but that’s OK, because when I wake up and I see that little face, it’s just so much fun. Breastfeeding is going well, everything is going well, and I’m only crying like once a day now, which is great.”
And the reality star isn’t letting pressure to slim down get to her.
“I’m not worrying too much about my post-baby body yet,” she said. “I think that I’ll get in shape and healthy when the time is right, but now I just want to relax.”
She also teased her hubby by saying she missed when he used to give her foot rubs while she was pregnant.
“You just made me chip my tooth even suggesting you’re pregnant,” Pratt joked.
“No, I’m not pregnant, but I could be if you want to go that route!” Montag quipped as a horrified Pratt looked on.
