Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share First Photo of Son Gunner

Heidi and Spencer Pratt couldn't be happier being new parents.

The reality stars welcomed their first child together, son Gunner Stone, earlier this month, and shared the first photo of their newborn on the cover of Us Weekly on Wednesday. Heidi, 31, and Spencer, 34, both Instagrammed the snap, proclaiming Gunner a "miracle baby." Of course, baby Gunner also already has his own Instagram account, with the caption for the same picture reading, "My first cover."

ET spoke with Heidi and Spencer in June, when Heidi shared that she definitely wants another child after Gunner.

“You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby No. 1,” she told ET. “So, I’m just trying to put it out there. It’s not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I’ve learned.”