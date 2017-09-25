Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome a Baby Boy!
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are officially parents!
The Hills stars welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Sunday. Pratt announced the happy news on Twitter, sharing his son's name, Gunner Stone, and retweeting congratulatory messages from family, friends and fans.
Hopefully this means we'll get lots of pictures of the little guy, especially seeing how the married couple of eight years so faithfully documented the pregnancy on social media.
Meanwhile, Montag recently told ET that she's already working on convincing her husband to go for baby No. 2 -- and it's a process...
"It took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby No. 1, so I'm just trying to put it in there," the 31-year-old reality star said with a laugh. "[We won't be having another kid] anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things early, is what I've learned."
