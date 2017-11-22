Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Has Been Expertly Hiding Her Baby Bump for the Past Few Months
Sure, maybe her friends already knew, but Chrissy Teigen shocked her fans on Tuesday when she announced that she and hubby John Legend are expecting their second child. What’s more, the supermodel showed off her sizable baby bump on social media, proving she’s at least several months along.
So how did the 31-year-old beauty keep the news a secret for months, even when attending several red carpet events? Turns out, Teigen is a pro at hiding her baby bump.
Here are some of her recent looks and how they have helped keep her secret:
Forgiving Fabrics
Though she has no problem flashing her stellar stems, Teigen has been wearing less skin-tight ensembles, opting instead for looser looks that flare out at the waist. Note, her strategically placed clutch purse as well during this October outing.
Optical Illusions
When she has rocked more fitted and revealing looks recently, Teigen has sported fabrics and patterns that distract from her bump. At the Revolve Awards in early November, Teigen wore a black Revolve halter dress with a thigh-high slit. The beaded embellishment across the stomach camouflaged her bun in the oven, which was only visible from the side.
The next week, she attended a Forevermark Tribute wearing an even more revealing Massachi dress. Holding a clutch purse in front of her stomach for almost every photo, Teigen was still able to hide in the LBD. But the side cutout did show a hint of a bump when a few pics were snapped of her profile.
Bags, Bags, Bags!
When it doubt, buy a giant purse! Teigen has used many enormous bags while at the airport and out shopping to cover her bump. When her purse is too small, she just goes shopping to get a store’s giant bag. Presents + Privacy = Perfection!
Princess Look
For the Baby2Baby Gala in mid-November, Teigen kept her secret intact with a stunning cherry red Costarellos gown. The flowing empire waisted dress ensured there was no baby bump talk.
For more from Teigen’s second pregnancy, watch the clip below!
