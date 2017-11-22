Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Has Been Expertly Hiding Her Baby Bump for the Past Few Months

Sure, maybe her friends already knew, but Chrissy Teigen shocked her fans on Tuesday when she announced that she and hubby John Legend are expecting their second child. What’s more, the supermodel showed off her sizable baby bump on social media, proving she’s at least several months along.

So how did the 31-year-old beauty keep the news a secret for months, even when attending several red carpet events? Turns out, Teigen is a pro at hiding her baby bump.

Here are some of her recent looks and how they have helped keep her secret: