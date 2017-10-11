Here’s How Kim Zolciak Biermann Managed to Spend $35,000 on Just a Couch (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak Biermann has expensive tastes. Like, really expensive.
On last week’s season six premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim revealed she and her husband, Kroy, dropped $35,000 on the family’s new couch. Of course, when she dropped by ET’s studios for a Facebook Live chat, we had to get the details.
“The couch thing, I thought it was pretty stupid, to be honest with you,” she admits, revealing the couch -- from Restoration Hardware’s new RH Modern line -- didn’t actually cost that much.
“I was the first person to have [that couch],” she says. “But I had to put it on, like, a boat to get here quicker. Or ship it … we flew it in to get here quicker, 'cause I wanted it by Christmas.”
So, it was the chartered plane that cost them the big bucks. The couch retails from anywhere between $3,000 and $12,000, depending on what design you choose. The mom of six says the investment was totally worth it.
“We literally slept on that couch until, like, a month ago,” she shares. “Our whole family would camp out. So, it's like, money well spent.”
Kim’s no stranger to splurging. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week, she sported limited edition, $10,000 Saint Laurent boots.
“Those boots are a lot,” she admits. “My husband, [Kroy], that was the first time he was like, you know, really? I tried to say, 'Oh, [our daughters] Brielle and Ariana and Kaia can wear 'em someday...' It didn't work”
The reality star says she does think about “heirloom” potential when investing in clothing items, admitting that “Chanel is, like, an addiction to me.”
Also an addiction to Kim? Her husband! The 39-year-old told ET last month that the key to their relationship is “sex, sex and more sex” -- but with six kids, a camera crew and staff at the house day-in and day-out, how do they find the time?
“We put the kids to bed at 8:00 every night, like clockwork,” she says. “[Then] I'll act like I'm taking a shower, it doesn't matter … we always make time for that.”
For more on how Kim and Kroy make it work, check out the video below. Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.