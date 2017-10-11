Here’s How Kim Zolciak Biermann Managed to Spend $35,000 on Just a Couch (Exclusive)

Kim Zolciak Biermann has expensive tastes. Like, really expensive.

On last week’s season six premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim revealed she and her husband, Kroy, dropped $35,000 on the family’s new couch. Of course, when she dropped by ET’s studios for a Facebook Live chat, we had to get the details.

“The couch thing, I thought it was pretty stupid, to be honest with you,” she admits, revealing the couch -- from Restoration Hardware’s new RH Modern line -- didn’t actually cost that much.

“I was the first person to have [that couch],” she says. “But I had to put it on, like, a boat to get here quicker. Or ship it … we flew it in to get here quicker, 'cause I wanted it by Christmas.”

So, it was the chartered plane that cost them the big bucks. The couch retails from anywhere between $3,000 and $12,000, depending on what design you choose. The mom of six says the investment was totally worth it.