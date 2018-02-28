Here’s Lori Loughlin’s Message to Fans Who Wish She Married John Stamos (Exclusive)

Have mercy!



Lori Loughlin has been happily married to her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, for over 20 years, but that hasn’t stopped Full House fans from voicing their opinions on social media -- they wish Aunt Becky had married Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) in real life!



“Oh yes, whenever I post something with my husband, people will write comments,” she told ET earlier this month while promoting her Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart. “I laugh now, I think its funny. They’re like, ‘You should’ve married John!’”



Loughlin said she and her husband laugh it all off, with the latter occasionally chiming in!



“What’s even funnier though, is sometimes my husband will comment back and say, ‘Yeah, you should have [married Stamos]!’ or something funny like that. Like, he'll just pop off!”



Loughlin and Stamos’ friendship dates back to 1987, when they were both cast on Full House. Loughlin married Giannulli in 1997, while Stamos married actress Caitlin McHugh earlier this month.



“Oh my gosh, [my husband] loves John. He has a great sense of humor about it. Now, I read it and I’m completely numb to it. I’m not offended by it, I actually think it’s very sweet that people are so emotionally involved in the Jesse and Becky characters, that they really want to see this onscreen couple that they love so much be an off-screen couple too. Just know, we are great friends and we do love each other,” Loughlin said, smiling.



The (platonic) love is definitely real between the Fuller House costars. So much so, Loughlin cannot wait for Stamos to welcome his first child later this year.



“I'm so excited for him. Its long overdue and his wife is a really great girl. She's very good for him. I'm happy that they found each other, and I'm really excited that he's going to be a dad,” she gushed. “He's so good with kids. I know he's always wanted a family. This has been a priority for him… I think it’s a great union and I think he's going to be a wonderful dad.”



Not only is Loughlin thrilled to see Stamos become a father, she’s also elated he found his soulmate in McHugh.



“When I first met her, you know, you have that sense. When I first met her I thought, ‘Ahh, OK, I think this one is a keeper.’ As pretty as she is on the outside, she’s even prettier on the inside. She’s just solid. She’s grounded, she’s just a really nice woman… he has said in interviews in the past, he went through a little bit of a rough patch and he needed to get his act together in order to attract someone like Caitlin into his life. It’s what you put out that you get back.”

