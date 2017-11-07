Here’s the Most Important Part of the Ultimate Date-Cation (Exclusive)

After a perfect trip to paradise with your significant other, saying goodbye can be hard, which is why you should never leave without one thing -- a day of pampering!

ET’s Keltie Knight and her husband visited Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at the beautiful Vallarta Bay property of Secrets Resorts & Spas, where they enjoyed a little spa therapy.

“One thing you need to know about the Knights is that we love a spa day,” Keltie shares. “So we're so excited to check out the spa here at Secrets. We're gonna start with a romantic couples massage and then check out the hydrotherapy circuit. You ready?”

For hydrotherapy, Keltie and her husband feel refreshed after taking a quick dip in pools that go from hottest to coldest.

“It’s meant to release toxins and relax muscles. I'm not sure if we could even get more relaxed at this point, but I am down to try,” Keltie says.

At the end of it all, the trip was so nice -- they may never leave!

“A day at the spa was the perfect way to wrap up our week of Unlimited Luxury at Secrets Resorts. Every day and every night really felt like the ultimate date!” she insists. “And it's been so fun that we're actually never coming home, we're staying!”