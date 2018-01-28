Here’s What Justin Bieber Was Doing Instead of Performing 'Despacito' at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber was noticeably absent from the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, as fans wondered if he would hit the stage with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee to perform the hit song, “Despacito.”

Instead, the 23-year-old singer, who has been keeping a low profile, was spotted in Santa Monica, California. An eyewitness tells ET, Bieber was hanging out on Ocean Avenue around 4:30 p.m. PST with a small group of friends and even greeted a few fans.

When a fan approached the “Never Say Never” singer and asked for a photo with the fan’s mother, Bieber kindly offered a hug instead.

The eyewitness adds that Bieber, who expressed his gratitude to another fan after being told he was doing a great job with his career, was “in a low key, good mood and was very sweet.”

Meanwhile, Fonsi and Daddy Yankee took the stage with vocalist and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera for a show-stopping performance of “Despacito” that had stars like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Donnie Wahlberg dancing in their seats.

Anyone else have "Despacito" stuck in their heads still? We do and we love it #GRAMMYs@daddy_yankee@LuisFonsipic.twitter.com/mUCN2QTson — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 29, 2018

Before hitting the stage, Fonsi told ET that Bieber was invited to perform at the GRAMMYs.

"Of course we extended the invitation," Fonsi said. "He's part of the nomination and he helped the song grow even more, and I'm so proud of the job that he did. I'm so proud that he decided to sing most of the song in Spanish... so we're very grateful. He's a good friend, he's a good guy, so hopefully, we'll be able to celebrate together."

Fonsi also expressed how nervous he was and what an honor it was to take the stage as a Latin artist.

"I'm a little nervous, I'm not gonna lie," Fonsi revealed. "This is really big. Not only for me but for Latin music in general, to be able to sing a song in Spanish for the big show. I'm really proud to be here. Being from Puerto Rico, growing up here in the United States, I've always been so proud of my roots and my language, and all these artists who are performing, they've all influenced me. So to be able to celebrate a little bit of who I am and where I'm from, and to share with the world, and break that language barrier -- especially after everything that [Puerto Rico has] been going through -- this is already just good vibes for everybody."

