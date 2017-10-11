Here's Why Brad Pitt Worked With Harvey Weinstein After Alleged Incident With Gwyneth Paltrow (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt was one of the first people that Gwyneth Paltrow told about her alleged sexual encounter with Harvey Weinstein when she was just 22 years old.

At the time, Pitt was dating the now 45-year-old actress, who claims in a piece by The New York Times that the encounter occurred before filming began on 1996's Emma. A source tells ET that when Pitt heard of Weinstein's alleged inappropriate behavior, he "felt compelled to confront" the producer, telling him repeatedly that it better "never happen again."

"Gwyneth was someone important to him and he did what he thought was right," the source says. "He didn't think about the consequences to his career that might come from confronting Harvey; he just did what he needed to."

Despite the alleged incident, Paltrow continued to work with Weinstein -- and so did Pitt. Years after Pitt confronted Weinstein, the two worked together on the 2009 war drama, Inglourious Basterds. Pitt starred as Lt. Aldo Raine in the film and Weinstein served as one of the executive producers.