Here’s Why ‘This Is Us’ Stars Brought Their Young Cast Members as Their SAG Dates

Several This Is Us cast members brought their mini-mes from the show to the 2018 SAG Awards, and the reason is adorable.

To ensure that everyone in the hit NBC series was able to attend, several of the older actors brought along younger actors as their dates, including Chrissy Metz, who came with Mackenzie Hancsicsak.

Hancsicsak, who plays a young Kate on the series, took to Twitter to thank Metz for “selflessly” inviting her.

"Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards," the 10-year-old wrote. "Some of the kid ensemble didn't appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U!"

Just want 2 thank Miss @ChrissyMetz again 4 very graciously & selflessly giving up her plus one so I could attend the SAG awards. Some of the kid ensemble didn’t appear in enough episodes 2 qualify, but when the adults found out, they stepped up & offered their plus one. Thank U! pic.twitter.com/P3DJ58CClU — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 22, 2018

Justin Hartley also posed with Parker Bates, who plays a young Kevin on the show, on the red carpet. Lonnie Chavis, who plays a young Randall, and Jermel Nakia, the young adult version of William, were also in attendance.

A huge winner in the television categories, This Is Us took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Sterling K. Brown scored the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, making him the first black actor ever to win in the category.

Watch below for Brown’s emotional response to the historic Screen Actors Guild win.

