Herve L. Leroux, Founder of Herve Leger and Creator of the Bandage Dress, Dead at 60
Rest in peace, Hervè L. Leroux.
News of the French designer's unexpected death broke on Friday and was confirmed by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. He was 60.
Leroux was best known as the creator of the bandage dress, made famous in the '90s and '00s on the red carpet by countless stars like supermodel Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian West.
Leroux met fellow designer Karl Lagerfeld in the early '80s, before going on to launch his Hervè Leger brand in 1985. There, he created the bandage dress, a bodycon style that hugged a woman's curves.
Crawford shared a photo of herself with Leroux, fitting her with a red version of his signature dress.
"Remembering the man who created the bandage dress, which held you in all the right places. Rip #HerveLeger" Crawford wrote in the caption.
RELATED: Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother Gianni, Reunites the Original Supermodels
Burlesque dancer and model Dita Von Teese also posted a tribute to the designer, thanking him for making "the most exquisite dresses that showcased a woman’s beauty, rather than distracting from it."
"Thank you, Dear Hervé, for all of it. Rest in glamour, you’ll never be forgotten," she added.
Crawford also paid tribute recently to another designer, Gianni Versace, when she walked the runway with other famous supermodels for the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. For more on the touching moment, watch the video below.