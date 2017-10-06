Herve L. Leroux, Founder of Herve Leger and Creator of the Bandage Dress, Dead at 60

Rest in peace, Hervè L. Leroux.

News of the French designer's unexpected death broke on Friday and was confirmed by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. He was 60.

Leroux was best known as the creator of the bandage dress, made famous in the '90s and '00s on the red carpet by countless stars like supermodel Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian West.