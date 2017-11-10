Hilaria Baldwin Bares Growing Baby Bump In New Instagram Post -- See the Pic!
Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her growing belly!
The fitness expert, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram on Friday to bare her baby bump as she rounds the first trimester, writing, "Ciao first trimester!!!! 👋🏼🤢#BaldwinBabyBump4."
"If you are new to following me, I post these from time to time while I’m pregnant. I️ try to stay as healthy as possible while pregnant but embrace slowing down, eating a bit more, and celebrating my changing body," she added. "We all go through these changes while pregnant, it’s amazing, and I love to normalize it, rather than promoting being ashamed of gaining weight."
Last week, the couple revealed they would be having a boy! The little guy will have some great guidance with his older siblings -- 4-year-old Carmen, 2-year-old Rafael and 1-year-old Leonardo, as well as Ireland Baldwin, Alec's 22-year-old daughter from his relationship with Kim Basinger.
