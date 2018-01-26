Hilaria Baldwin Poses in a Bra and No Pants in Racy Baby Bump Pic

Hilaria Baldwin is leaving little to the imagination as she marks a pregnancy milestone.

Alec Baldwin's wife took to Instagram on Friday to share a new pic of her baby bump to celebrate hitting six months -- but it was her lack of pants (or underwear) that caught fans' attention.

"6 months with Baldwinito #4! I have to remind myself every day how working out and eating well while pregnant will mean that I will have a easier pregnancy, delivery, and recovery," Hilaria captioned the pic. "I let myself slow down, but try to do an activity almost every day where I keep my circulation going, maintain flexibility, and tone muscles."

"I’m also completely at peace with the fact that I WILL gain weight, cellulite WILL happen, my body NEEDS fat and rest in order to grow a healthy baby. Through 4 pregnancies, I have found balance and calm—embracing natural changes in my body, yet taking care of myself in a way where these changes are temporary, and once the baby is out, I will find my non pregnant self again," she continued. "Please talk to me and to each other about your experiences with this, questions, and advice—no negativity—this is a namaste place💛. #WeGotThis2018."

Alec and Hilaria announced they were expecting their fourth child together in November, and one day later revealed they will be having another baby boy. The couple are already parents to daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1. Alec also shares 22-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex, Kim Basinger.

