Hilarie Burton Alleges Ben Affleck Groped Her While She Was a Host on 'TRL'
Just moments after Ben Affleck tweeted out a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein for allegations of indecent behavior towards women, Hilarie Burton took to Twitter claiming she was sexually harassed by the actor.
Burton responded to a fan who tweeted that Affleck should have "kept quiet" about the Weinstein scandal, recalling an alleged incident that occurred between the Good Will Hunting star and Burton when she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.
"He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” the Twitter user wrote.
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein's 'Indefensible' Actions
Burton responded: "I didn't forget."
"I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan replied. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done."
The One Tree Hill star tweeted back: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid."
Continuing the Twitter correspondence, the fan wrote: "I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you."
EXCLUSIVE: Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo Slam Harvey Weinstein-- ‘It’s a Sickness’
The 35-year-old actress -- who is currently expecting her second child with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- then tweeted a video of a promo for a TRL special, where she candidly and rather cheerfully seems to be talking about the alleged incident.
In the promo, Burton exclaims, "And then he comes over and tweaks my left boob!"
MORE: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2, Adorably Apologizes to Wife Hilarie Burton
Later on in the teaser, Affleck is seen being interviewed by Burton, and asks her, "How old are you, 19?"
"Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones," she captioned the clip. "I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."
ET has reached out to both Affleck and Burton's reps regarding these allegations, as well as TRL and Carson Daly, who was the lead host of the show.
Burton wasn't the only actress to speak out after Affleck, 45, wrote on Facebook and Twitter that the allegations against Weinstein made him "sick." Rose McGowan implied in a tweet that the A-lister was aware of the Hollywood movie mogul's alleged indecent behavior towards her and other women.
"Ben Affleck f**k off," wrote the 44-year-old actress -- who starred with Affleck in the 1998 movie Phantoms. ""GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT.' You said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."
MORE: Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 Story on Harvey Weinstein, Says He Never Witnessed Alleged Harassment
In his statement, Affleck rebuked Weinstein following newly published allegations by multiple women claiming he sexually assaulted them. Meanwhile, the movie producer's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, has denied all allegations that Weinstein had non-consensual sex with anyone.
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades," the 45-year-old actor said of the allegations against Weinstein. "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others."
Here's a look at how other celebrities have responded to the Weinstein scandal: