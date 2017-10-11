Hilarie Burton Alleges Ben Affleck Groped Her While She Was a Host on 'TRL'

Just moments after Ben Affleck tweeted out a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein for allegations of indecent behavior towards women, Hilarie Burton took to Twitter claiming she was sexually harassed by the actor.

Burton responded to a fan who tweeted that Affleck should have "kept quiet" about the Weinstein scandal, recalling an alleged incident that occurred between the Good Will Hunting star and Burton when she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.

"He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” the Twitter user wrote.