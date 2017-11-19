Hilarie Burton Reveals Alleged Sexual Abuse by 'One Tree Hill' Creator Mark Schwahn
Hilarie Burton is speaking out even more about the alleged sexual harassment and assault on the set of One Tree Hill.
In an interview with Variety, Burton revealed a more detailed account of her claims against series creator Mark Schwahn.
The actress claims that Schwahn twice forced himself on her, kissing her without warning and against her will, as well as other inappropriate touching. Burton also described a culture on set that was verbally abusive, and where women were pitted against each other.
The 35-year-old claims that in 2006 while attending a concert with Schwahn and his wife, he slid his hand down her back and under the waistband of her pants.
RELATED: 'One Tree Hill' Cast & Crew Issue Statement on EP's Alleged 'Traumatizing' Behavior
Another alleged incident came when Schwahn and Burton were in a limo together, discussing the upcoming season of the show, where Burton says Schwahn first kissed her without her consent. Several weeks later, during a wrap party for a location shoot, Schwahn allegedly kissed her again at a bar.
"“Right on the mouth. It was something I had to get out of. It wasn’t a peck. It wasn’t ‘Hey, sis, how’s your day?’ It was a boyfriend kiss," Burton told the paper.
Her revelations come after she and 17 other women released a joint letter last week about the alleged harassment and assault, supporting former staff writer Audrey Wachope, who initially accused the showrunner via Twitter -- but did not name him directly at the time.
However, the letter from Burton, her co-stars Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and "all of the female cast members" of the CW/WB series, accused Schwahn directly.
RELATED: Mark Schwahn Suspended From 'The Royals' in Wake of Sexual Harassment Allegations
"Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the joint letter claimed. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be."
Schwahn was suspended last Wednesday from his E! drama, The Royals, following the public accusations about sexual misconduct. Production on the fourth season of the The Royals concluded in September, and the season is still set to air next year, as planned.
Schwahn is the latest in a long list of Hollywood figures to be accused of various instances of sexual misconduct. Watch the video below to hear more.