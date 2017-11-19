Hilarie Burton Reveals Alleged Sexual Abuse by 'One Tree Hill' Creator Mark Schwahn

Hilarie Burton is speaking out even more about the alleged sexual harassment and assault on the set of One Tree Hill.

In an interview with Variety, Burton revealed a more detailed account of her claims against series creator Mark Schwahn.

The actress claims that Schwahn twice forced himself on her, kissing her without warning and against her will, as well as other inappropriate touching. Burton also described a culture on set that was verbally abusive, and where women were pitted against each other.

The 35-year-old claims that in 2006 while attending a concert with Schwahn and his wife, he slid his hand down her back and under the waistband of her pants.