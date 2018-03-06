Hilarie Burton Shares First Pics of Baby Girl George

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton has shared the first photo of her baby daughter, George, and the heartbreaking reason why she stares at her little girl “in wonder” all day.

The 35-year-old actress and her husband, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, welcomed George Virginia Morgan on Feb. 16, with Morgan confirming the news on Twitter.

The couple already have a 7-year-old son, Augustus, but in a touching new Instagram post, Burton opens up about their difficult journey to becoming parents again.

“The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half,” Burton explains. “I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking.”



Burton confesses that for five years she would sit at her kitchen table checking out news and photos of celebrities showing off their baby bumps and babies and “weep out of jealousy,” at how “corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers [were] capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn't happening for us.”

When she did get pregnant with George, the couple remained cautious.



“I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it,” she admits. “I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”



“So now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table,” Burton continues. “If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours.”

Burton’s post was accompanied by a collage showing George peacefully sleeping on a rug, and cuddling up to Burton, Morgan, 51, and big brother Augustus.

Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 1, 2018

Burton went public with her struggles because Morgan is preparing to hit the convention circuit in Europe and has a history of “spilling the beans.”

She hoped that her words would help give hope to other women struggling to conceive.

